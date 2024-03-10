Norwegian Authorities consider participation in airdropping emergency aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Norwegian authorities affirmed their deliberation on potentially participating in the airdropping of emergency aid in the Gaza Strip.



“But I want to emphasize that this is not the optimal solution. The solution is for Israel to open the borders and ensure safe and permanent access to Gaza,” Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim reported to a regional news agency.



The Norwegian Armed Forces have been assigned the responsibility of examining “various alternatives with which we can possibly assist,” nevertheless, “it is too early to say anything about what type of aid,” armed forces representative Stine Barclay Gaasland, informed the news outlet.



On Friday, tragedy struck as five individuals lost their lives while awaiting food distribution, with several others sustaining injuries. The incident occurred north of Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp when a parachute carrying humanitarian aid failed to deploy during an airdrop operation.



The Media Office in Gaza criticized the airdrops, branding them as “flashy propaganda rather than a humanitarian service.” They emphasized the urgent need for food to be allowed through land crossings as a more reliable and effective means of aid delivery.



Last week, the United Nations issued a stark warning to the Security Council regarding the "imminent famine in the Gaza Strip," urging prompt action to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the region. The UN's urgent plea underscores the critical need for immediate intervention to address the dire food insecurity situation affecting the territory.



Amidst the warning, many Council members expressed concerns that Israel may be employing "hunger as a weapon of war" in Gaza. This assertion highlights the deeply concerning humanitarian implications of the situation and underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated response to alleviate the suffering and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

MENAFN10032024000045015839ID1107957822