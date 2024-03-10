BRICS establishes anti-money laundering council

(MENAFN) An Iranian official from the Iranian Economy Ministry has confirmed the establishment of an anti-money laundering council by the BRICS group of emerging economies nearly three months ago. Hadi Khani, the head of the financial information center of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, shared details with IRNA's correspondent on Sunday, revealing that the council comprises chairpersons of departments responsible for combating money laundering or chiefs of financial information centers from member states.



Khani disclosed that the Council for Combating Money Laundering has convened three times thus far, focusing on key topics such as its secretariat, as well as fostering interaction and cooperation among member states to achieve shared objectives in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.



Highlighting Iran's active participation in the council, Khani attributed the country's membership to the concerted efforts of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Anti-Money Laundering High Council. He emphasized that the council is currently operational, with its next meeting scheduled to take place in Russia in April. Khani underscored the commitment of member states to transform the council into a robust mechanism that effectively safeguards their interests.



Earlier this month, Mohsen Karimi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), announced that BRICS had embraced the CBI's proposal to establish the group's own version of the SWIFT payment system. Furthermore, BRICS is contemplating the creation of an organization akin to the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, reflecting the group's proactive stance on financial integrity and security measures.

