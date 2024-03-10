Iran Tractor manufacturing company expands global reach with exports to 24 countries

(MENAFN) The deputy head of Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company (ITMCO) has highlighted the company's extensive global reach, noting that its products are currently exported to 24 countries spanning various continents. Karim Aghelvand made these remarks during a recent visit by members of the Union of Turkish Rights to the Iran Tractor Manufacturing Industrial Group.



Aghelvand elaborated on the diverse destinations of ITMCO's exports, citing European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia, along with Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and several African nations. Additionally, ITMCO's products are distributed in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and numerous other countries worldwide.



Describing Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company as "the jewel of Iran's industry," Aghelvand emphasized its significant contributions to the nation's economic landscape. He underscored that 95 percent of tractor production in Iran is now domestically sourced, with only five percent relying on imports, primarily due to cost considerations rather than limitations in domestic capacity.



Aghelvand revealed that the company currently exports 4,500 units of its products to various countries, highlighting the competitiveness of Iranian tractors in terms of both price and quality on the global market.



Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, also known as ITMCO, operates as a leading manufacturer of tractors, trucks, auto parts, and diesel engines, headquartered in Tabriz, Iran. The Iranian Tractor Manufacturing Industrial Group, of which ITMCO is a key component, stands as the largest producer of agricultural equipment in West Asia, boasting tractor assembly plants in multiple countries beyond Iran's borders.

