US regional banks struggle post Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Regional banks in the United States are grappling with a multitude of challenges stemming from escalating deposit expenses and precarious commercial real estate loans as they endeavor to recuperate from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). SVB's demise marked the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, sending shockwaves through the financial sector.



The aftermath of SVB's bankruptcy unfolded over the course of the past year, revealing the profound ramifications of the institution's downfall. Within a span of two days, SVB's bankruptcy became one of the most significant in the nation's history, sparking widespread panic among venture capitalists striving to navigate a liquidity crisis. This turbulence coincided with a period of ongoing interest rate hikes aimed at combatting high inflation, exacerbating concerns about an impending recession.



The repercussions of SVB's failure reverberated across the U.S. banking sector and reverberated throughout the global financial system in March 2023. Despite efforts to mitigate the fallout, SVB's shares continued to underperform on the U.S. stock market, hindered by the specter of bankruptcy and the persistent challenges posed by higher interest rates. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index bore witness to a nearly 12 percent decline since March 2023, contrasting sharply with the robust performance of the S&P 500, which surged by 28 percent during the same period. This divergence underscores the enduring obstacles confronting regional banks as they strive to restore confidence and stability amidst an evolving economic landscape.

