Free Shuttle Service Available For Passage To India

Doha, Qatar: Free shuttle service is made available to Museum of Islamic Art park that is hosting the biggest Indian community event Passage to India, starting today, March 7, 2024.

The service will be available from Umm Ghuwailina Metro Station parking area to MIA Park.

The bus will be operating every 10 minutes between 4pm and 10pm on all three days that the event will take place.



The organisers, Indian Embassy in Doha and the Indian Cultural Centre are expecting a total turnout of 10,000 to 20,000 visitors daily.

Among the highlights of the festival is a photography exhibition featuring the works of 100 talented photographers from Qatar, showcasing the country's vibrant cultural tapestry.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to captivating performances by renowned artists, including ICCR-sponsored Qawwali Troupe, Mega Thiruvathira dance, and the electrifying“Raas Dandiya” dance.