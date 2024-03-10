               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Thundery Rain Expected This Weekend: Qatar Meteorology


3/10/2024 8:32:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Thundery rain is expected during the weekend, according to a weather update by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD). Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are also forecasted during this period.

The temperature in the county will range from 19°C to 25°C from Friday to Saturday.

On Friday, March 7, the wind will be in a southeasterly to northeasterly direction at 6-16KT and reach 28KT with thundery rain.

On Saturday, March 8, the wind will be in a northeasterly direction at 6-16 KT reaching 28 KT with thundery rain.

Sea heights on both days will range between 1-3ft reaching 9ft with thundery rain.

