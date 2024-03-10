PM, British Deputy PM Dicuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in London today with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Oliver James Dowden.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the strip, increasing the pace of the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza without obstacles, in addition to the protection of civilians in line with international humanitarian law.