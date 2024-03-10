Amir Crowns Winners Of Purebred Arabian Camel Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the final four rounds of the annual festival of purebred Arabian camels racing on His Highness's Sword for the season 2023-2024, which was held at Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack Thursday afternoon.





HH the Amir crowned the winners of the four main races of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs camels competition. His Highness also crowned the winners of the six main races of the tribal camel competitions, which were held yesterday afternoon.





HH the Amir also honored the companies sponsoring the festival.



The closing day's competitions were attended by a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ambassadors accredited to the state, heads of camel federations from brotherly and friendly countries, and a large audience of camel sport fans.