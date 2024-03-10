600 Unauthorized Cabins Removed In Al Wakrah: Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) announced on Thursday that its extensive campaign resulted in the detection and removal of 600 unauthorized cabins in the Umm Al Houl area in Al Wakrah, due to their violation of the laws and regulations established by the State of Qatar for protecting wildlife.

“The campaign was conducted by the Wildlife Protection Department in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality, the Environmental Security, and the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya)," the Ministry stated on its social media.

According to the Ministry, the campaign aimed to ensure that campers at the site and the areas designated for cabins and campsites were in compliance with the permits they had obtained from the Ministry.