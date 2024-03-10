Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Peru Counterpart

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent on Friday a cable of congratulations to HE Gustavo Adrianzen on the occasion of taking oath as Prime Minister of the Republic of Peru.

