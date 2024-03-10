Death Toll Of Attack On Gaza Rises To 30,878 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Friday an increase in the death toll of victims of the ongoing aggression on the Strip to 30,878 martyrs and 72,402 injured, 72 percent of whom are children and women.

The Ministry said that the Israeli occupation forces committed, during the past 24 hours, 8 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 78 martyrs and 104 injured.

One person was martyred and others were injured as a result of the occupation's shelling of a civilian car south of Khan Yunis, while the occupation forces committed a massacre by shelling the house of the Abu Sulaimah family in Rafah, resulting in five people from one family being killed.

The occupation warplanes launched air strikes at dawn today on separate areas in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia. The occupation artillery also targeted several neighborhoods in Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Strip, as well as Zalaatah, east of Rafah city.

The toll of the Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Al Hakr area of Deir Al Balah in the central Strip last night rose to 9 martyrs.

One person was martyred and 29 others were injured last night as a result of the occupation's targeting of civilians who were waiting for the arrival of aid at the Al Nabulsi and Al Kuwait roundabouts west and south of Gaza.

Last evening, 5 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured as a result of the occupation's targeting of those waiting for aid, in a crime that has been repeatedly committed.