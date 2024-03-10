4 Killed, 6 Injured In Collapse Of Building In Egypt's Alexandria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Alexandria: Four people were killed, and two others were injured in the collapse of a three-story building in the Al Wardian area in the Governorate of Alexandria, northern Egypt.

Ambulances rushed to the site of the building collapse, where the injured were transferred to the hospital to receive treatment, while civil defense forces began searching for survivors under the rubble and retrieving the bodies of the victims.

For its part, the Public Prosecution began investigating to determine the causes of the building's collapse.