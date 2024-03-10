12 Palestinians Martyred, Scores Injured In Latest Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: At least 12 Palestinian civilians were martyred, the majority of them women and children, and scores others injured over the last few hours in a devastating series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza Strip.

The latest strikes and the resulting human losses are a continuation of the ongoing war of genocide Israel has been waging against the besieged enclave since early October 2023.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the Israeli warplanes targeted two homes belonging to the Abu Salimia family in Rafah, southern Gaza, resulting in the killing of five civilians.

Additionally, 22 others, mostly women and children, were injured in the attack and were all transported to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Simultaneously, the Israeli artillery fired several shells towards tents housing displaced families in the Mawasi area of Rafah city, injuring nine Palestinians.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks shelled the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, injuring seven people.

In Gaza City, Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, and another in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, killing four Palestinians and injuring 15 others.

In Jabalia, in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes targeted two houses in the refugee camp, resulting in the murder of one citizen and injuring three others.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip has so far resulted in 30,800 reported fatalities, most of whom are children and women, with an additional 72,298 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.