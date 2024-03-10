Ukrainian FM Warns West Against 'Dripping Aid' To Kyiv

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vilnius: Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday warned Western allies against "dripping aid" to Kyiv, saying timely deliveries of military supplies would ensure the war "does not spill over".

"The strategy of dripping aid to Ukraine drop by drop doesn't work anymore," Dmytro Kuleba said during a visit to Vilnius.

"It's over and, if things continue as they currently happen, it's not going to end well for all of us," he added.

He called for an "unrestricted and timely supply of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine beats Russia".

"We have to accept as a new reality that the era of peace in Europe is over," he added.

Kuleba called for international training, as well as arms maintenance and production to be set up in Ukraine, saying this would create a logistical advantage for his country.

"Cost efficiency, time efficiency and, most importantly, victory efficient way of doing things is to do things not only abroad but also in Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba also urged anyone doubting that the war could go beyond Ukraine's borders to "wake up, read history books".

"Weak decisions, more war, strong decisions, end of war. It's simple," he said, adding: "For how long will we continue to stumble over weak decisions in 2024?"

"When Ukraine has everything it needs, we shoot down Russian planes, we liberate our territories, we sink Russian ships, we prevail," he said.