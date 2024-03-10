In-Demand Hoeness Extends At Stuttgart Until 2027

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: In-demand Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness' contract was extended by two years until 2027 on Friday, a reward for taking the side from relegation candidates to Champions League contention.

Hoeness had been linked to a move elsewhere as a result of his transformation of the club, including to Bayern Munich, with current coach Thomas Tuchel leaving in the summer.

The 41-year-old took over in April 2023 with Stuttgart in last place. He took the side through a two-legged relegation playoff against second-division Hamburg to stay in the top division, while overseeing a run to the German Cup semi-finals.

Stuttgart had been tipped to struggle this season, particularly with the loss of club captain Wataru Endo to Liverpool as the campaign began.

However Hoeness has his side in third place, seven points clear of fifth spot as Stuttgart seek a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2009-10.

With 50 points after 24 games, no Stuttgart side has ever had a better record at this stage of the season, including the team which won the Bundesliga in 2007.

The manager has got the best out of several players including striker Serhou Guirassy, who has 20 goals in 18 league games this season and Brighton loanee Deniz Undav, who has scored 14 in 20 matches.

"Stuttgart is a special club. As a little boy, I sat here in the stadium and cheered for the club," said Hoeness, who played as a midfielder for Stuttgart's youth side.

"Our goal must be to establish Stuttgart in the top half of the table again."

Calling the extension "the absolutely right and logical step", CEO Alexander Wehrle said: "Sebastian Hoeness and Stuttgart are an excellent fit."

Hoeness' uncle Uli is a Bayern board member and remains one of the most powerful figures at the club. Father Dieter scored 102 goals in 224 games for Bayern, while also playing for Stuttgart for four years.

Stuttgart host Union Berlin on Friday night and can cut the gap to second-placed Bayern to one point with a win.