Qatar Elected Vice-Chair Of OPCW Executive Council

The Hague: At its 105th session in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) elected Qatar's Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Representative of the State of Qatar to OPCW, HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, as Vice-Chairperson of the Executive Council of the Organization for the period 2024/2025.
