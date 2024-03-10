RNC To Install Trump's Handpicked Chair As He Tightens Control Of Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Houston: The Republican National Committee voted Friday to install Donald Trump's handpicked leadership team, completing his takeover of the national party as the former president closes in on a third straight presidential nomination.

Michael Whatley, a North Carolina Republican who has echoed Trump's false theories of voter fraud, was elected the party's new national chairman in a vote Friday morning in Houston. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, was voted in as co-chair.

Trump's team is promising not to use the RNC to pay his mounting personal legal bills. But Trump and his lieutenants will have firm control of the party's political and fundraising machinery with limited, if any, internal pushback.

"The RNC is going to be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly every single day to elect our nominee, Donald J. Trump, as the 47th President of the United States,” Whatley told RNC members in a speech after being elected.

Whatley will carry the top title, replacing longtime chair Ronna McDaniel after she fell out of favor with key figures in the former president's "Make America Great Again” movement. But he will be surrounded by people closer to Trump.

Lara Trump is expected to focus largely on fundraising and media appearances.

She emphasized that shortly after she was voted in, taking time in her inaugural speech as co-chair to hold up a check for a $100,000 that she said had been contributed that day to the party. When asked by a reporter later, she declined to say who wrote the check.

The functional head of the RNC will be Chris LaCivita, who will assume the committee's chief of staff role while maintaining his job as one of the Trump campaign's top two advisers.

McDaniel was handpicked by Trump to lead the committee seven years ago but was forced out after Trump's MAGA movement increasingly blamed her for losses over the last few years.

She alluded to that in her goodbye speech Friday, telling the members that she worries most about "internal cohesion” heading into the election.

"We have to stop the attacking other Republicans,” she said. "If we spend our time attacking each other, we guarantee the Democrats are going to win.”

She also told the party that it needs to engage independent and swing voters, warning: "We don't win if we only talk to each other.”

While McDaniel got a standing ovation after her goodbye, the new leadership eagerly embraced the change, and Lara Trump, accompanied by her husband, Eric Trump, was greeted like a celebrity, with members lining up to take photos with her.

With Trump's blessing, LaCivita is promising to enact sweeping changes and staffing moves at every level of the RNC to ensure it runs seamlessly as an extension of the Trump campaign.