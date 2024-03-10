Ministry Calls For Sighting Of Ramadan Crescent On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs called on all Muslims in the State of Qatar to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan the evening after tomorrow, Sunday, the 29th of the month of Shaban of the year 1445 AH, corresponding to March 10, 2024.

In a statement today, the committee called on anyone who sees the crescent moon to come to its headquarters located in the building of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the Dafna Towers area to give their testimony, the committee will hold its meeting immediately after the sunset prayer.