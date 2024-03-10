'Unpaid Therapist': What Taylor Swift Means To Her Fans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: About 300,000 Taylor Swift fans from Singapore and around the region were expected to flock to the city-state this week for the megastar's six sold-out concerts.

As the only stop in Southeast Asia for Swift's blockbuster Eras world tour, Swifties splashed out on flights and hotels to see their idol.

Ahead of the last gig on Saturday, AFP spoke to six diehard fans, known as "Swifties", about their favourite Taylor Swift song and what she means to them.

'Unpaid therapist'

Searle Lira, 33, became a Taylor Swift fan in high school with the song "Teardrops on My Guitar".

It helped her to get over her own heartbreak from unrequited love.



Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, line up to buy merchandise before the pop star's Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

"As a person, I feel she's the unpaid therapist of girls," said Lira, a freelance journalist from the Philippines.

"All the things that girls go through you can find a Taylor Swift song that you can relate with."

'Love myself right'

Lauren Fang, 23, first listened to Taylor Swift when she was in hospital receiving treatment for lupus.

Fang, a human resource specialist from Taiwan, was 18 at the time and said Swift's songs helped her recovery.

Her favourite song is "Back to December" which is about regret for leaving someone.



Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, sing along during the pop star's Eras Tour concert as they listen to the performance from outside the National Stadium in Singapore on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

She tweaked the lyrics for herself to say: "If I can live again, I swear I will love myself right."

"The song taught me that if I can redo my life, I swear I will live my own life right," Fang said.

'Humble and kind'

Sarah Lui, 21, began listening to Taylor Swift in primary school -- and never stopped.

"I will still be a Swiftie even if I become a lawyer," said Lui, who is about to graduate from a criminology programme in Hong Kong and embark on a law degree.

The thing about Swift she most admires is her kindness.



Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, react during the pop star's Eras Tour concert as they listen to the performance from outside the National Stadium in Singapore on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

"She's been so good to her team, her fans and to everybody. She's humble and kind, that's what everybody in the world should do," Lui said.

"She's a superstar but she's never been arrogant because of her fame. She is making use of her fame to do good."

'She inspires me'

Men Ratiee, 23, a communications student from Bangkok, first heard about Swift on the news in 2014, when her concert in Thailand was cancelled following a coup.

"She is an inspiration. I learn English from her songs. I sing them," he said.

"As a woman she inspires me because she is a good person. Her life is so amazing."

'She is fearless'

Mona He got her first smartphone when she was 15 and the first song she downloaded was Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me".

Now, 24, He said attending Swift's concert was the fulfilment of a nine-year dream.



Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as Swifties, line up to buy merchandise before the pop star's Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

"I admire her because she is fearless," said He, who runs a business in China.

"Although she has haters she never, never gives up."

'Be who you are'

Renzo Gonzales, 26, said he liked Swift's message that people should be themselves.

"Regardless if you have a lot of insecurities, you just have to be who you are and be happy," said Gonzales, who is from the Philippines and works on an international oil tanker.

He said Swift became his role model because "you don't need to be like what everybody is telling you to become, you can be yourself".