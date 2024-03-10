Great Place To Work Announces Best Organisations In Qatar For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Great Place to Work, a global research, training, and consultancy entity that analyses and ranks the Best Workplaces in more than 60 countries globally, recently announced the list of 'Best Workplaces in Qatar for the year 2024'.

This list recognised 20 firms in the country for their dedication to creating an exceptional workplace culture that played a pivotal part in maintaining high levels of employee engagement, satisfaction, and overall productivity.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the announcement, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, Great Place to Work Middle East, lauded the companies for their remarkable achievement.

He said:“Congratulations to the outstanding winners of the Best Workplaces in Qatar 2024. Their stellar achievements not only elevate their organisations, but also set a shining example for businesses across diverse industries.”

Youssef noted that“Their commitment to fostering positive work environments serves as a cornerstone for a thriving business landscape in Qatar and beyond.

These reputable rankings emphasises the top companies that have created excellence in the workplace culture and employee satisfaction, which showcases a commitment to offer a positive and inspiring environment.

From multinational corporations to local businesses, all industries were considered in this comprehensive evaluation, demonstrating the diversity and vibrancy of the business landscape in these regions.

The companies that won the list include McDonald's Qatar, DHL Express, BFL Group, Cisco Systems, Chalhoub Group, InterContinental Group Hotels & Resorts, MagniPro Technology Services, Hilton, among others.

Youssef further commented“We are ecstatic to congratulate the exemplary organisations in Qatar for being the Best Workplaces in 2024. This achievement not only showcases their commitment to fostering a positive work culture but also contributes significantly to the overall business landscape in Qatar.”

“These winning companies embody excellence, innovation, and dedication, which undoubtedly lead to sustainable growth and prosperity in their industries,” he added.