MOCI Participates In Sixth Strategic Dialogue Between US And Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Commerce and Industry participated in several sessions accompanying the sixth strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.

Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, chaired the session of economic, trade and investment cooperation organised within the framework of the sixth strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, held in Washington D.C.

Representatives from various Qatari government entities and relevant bodies, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Investment Promotion Agency, participated in the session.

During his speech at the session, Al Khulaifi praised the close economic relations between Qatar and the United States, which have contributed to the continuous progress of both countries despite global challenges.

He highlighted the bilateral trade volume, which reached nearly $5 until October 2023, and emphasised the significant contribution of more than 912 American companies operating in Qatar.

Al Khulaifi expressed his desire to enhance cooperation with relevant authorities in the United States to attract and direct foreign investments towards priority sectors.

He viewed the strategic dialogue as an opportunity for both countries to work together to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss mechanisms for cooperation despite global challenges.

Additionally, he discussed Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, focusing on priority sectors such as low-carbon metal production and integrating renewable energy sources to align industrial and manufacturing consumption with various environmental considerations.

He also highlighted Qatar's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in chemical industries and oil and gas field services by offering numerous investment opportunities in 2024, aiming to allocate

investments exceeding $100bn

across various sectors by

2030.

He emphasised Qatar's interest in collaborating with the United States in key sectors outlined in the new National Development Strategy, including manufacturing, logistics services, information technology, digital and financial services, food, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors, to achieve shared goals.

On the sidelines of the Qatari-American strategic dialogue, Al Khulaifi held several bilateral meetings with senior government officials and executives of major American companies.

Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in various fields, highlighting incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities available in Qatar to encourage investors and business owners to invest in the country.