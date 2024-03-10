Real Estate Trading In Sales Exceeds Qr521m

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 25 to 29 Feb. 2024 amounted to QR 411,440,287. Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period were QR 109,845,730.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a Palace, and residential units.