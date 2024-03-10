Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets With Director-General Of World Trade Organization

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met yesterday with Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), H E Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is currently visiting Qatar.

The meeting witnessed reviewing the cooperation relationships between Qatar and the WTO, and ways to develop them. It also discussed the resolutions of the 13th ministerial conference meetings held in Abu Dhabi, and the recommendations it issued that will contribute to reinforcing the ability of member states to achieve economic and social development.

Minister of Commerce and Industry praised WTO's efforts in dealing with international commercial and economic challenges and confirmed that Qatar sees the WTO as one of the main pillars of interaction and communication with member states. From her side, Director general of the WTO praised the role Qatar plays and its effective participation in the multilateral international trading system, as well as Qatar's efforts in WTO related initiatives and contributions.