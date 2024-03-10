'Oil Price, Rate Cut Uncertainty Took Tall On Qatar's Stock Index'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange index concluded the week's trading with a 2.34 percent decline, losing 244.69 points, thus falling to the level of 10,230 points compared to last week's performance, pressured by the real estate sector which witnessed a negative performance and declined by 1.940 percent, as well as the banking and services sector which fell by 1.250 percent and the industrial sector by 0.590 percent.

In this context, Youssef Bouhlaiqa, a financial markets analyst, attributed the decline in the performance of the Qatar Stock Exchange to several factors in a statement to the QNA, including the failure of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on to reveal the timing for starting to cut interest rates, despite stating his intention to take this step during the current year. He pointed out that decline in oil prices affected the performance of some trading sessions, despite prices trading above $80 per barrel, which means that the possibility of oil exceeding the $84 barrier still remains.