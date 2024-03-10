Seulomonde Wins Late Yousef Al Romaihi Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jockey Alberto Sanna picked up his second win of the day when Nasser Saeed MS Al-Eida-owned Seulomonde clinched the Late Yousef Al Romaihi Cup, yesterday's feature at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 33rd Al Rayyan Meeting.

Trainer Gassim Ghazali's six-year-old ward bounced back to winning ways and came with a big run to prevail by a quarter of a length in the 3200m Thoroughbred Open Race for the four-year-old+.

Wathnan Racing's Hamaki came second and Rashid Awajan KA Al-Khayarin's Toromona finished third. Ali, Fahad, Mubarak and Mohammed, sons of the late Yousef Al Romaihi crowned the winners.



Sanna was in the winners' enclosure earlier in the day when he guided Al Wasmiyah Farm's Kadovar to the 1600m race for the Thoroughbred Novice Plate for three-year-old+.

Sheikha Iman bint Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Thani's Dawi won the Purebred Arabian Conditions for the four-year-old+ to give trainer Rudy Nerbonne a double.

In the opening race of the day, Nerbonne-schooled Maza'aj Al Shahania, in the colours of Al Shahania Stud, won the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for four to six-year-olds.