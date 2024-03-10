Qatar's Younousse And Tijan Advance At Doha Elite16 Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's ace beach volleyball players Cherif Younousse (right) and Ahmed Tijan celebrate their second win at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 event in Doha yesterday.

The Qatar pair defeated Poland's Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak 2:1 (19-21, 21-15, 15-10) in their final Pool D match to advance to the knockout stage. The former world No.1 pair had also defeated USA's Chase Budinger and Miles Evans on Wednesday following an opening loss to Italy's Cottafava Samuele and Nicolai Paolo. RIGHT: Action during yesterday's match.