Sheikha Alya, UN Official Discuss Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs H E Rosemary DiCarlo at the headquarters of Qatar's permanent delegation in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the results of the 2nd meeting of the UN Secretary-General with the Special Envoys on Afghanistan in Doha.