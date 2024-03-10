Transport Minister Meets Sierra Leone Counterpart

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Transport and Aviation of the Republic of Sierra Leone H E Alhaji Fanday Turay. The two ministers discussed cooperation in transportation services and ways to enhance them. Al Sulaiti also met with Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of Estonia H E Tiit Riisalo at Ministry headquarters yesterday. The two Ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries in transportation.

