Qatar Committed To UN Counter-Terrorism Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has affirmed its commitment to continue supporting the United Nations efforts in counter-terrorism, being a key contributor to the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) programs and strategic initiatives for over five years.

Qatar has decided to renew its annual financial support to the office until the end of 2026, expressing its commitment to support the regional and international presence of UNOCT in Doha.

This came in a statement delivered by the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani during UNOCT's quarterly briefing to the member states in New York.

She emphasised the need to intensify cooperation among member states to confront continuous and evolving terrorist threats, leveraging the support and coordination provided by the United Nations.

She highlighted the significance of the past year, given the adoption of the 8th Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, that outlines crucial measures taken to ensure effective leadership, coordination, and capacity building, noting the efforts exerted by UNOCT to enhance field presence, partnerships, monitoring, and assessment of real impact of projects.

The Permanent Representative underscored that the State of Qatar prioritises active participation and collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) and other members of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact. She also expressed the State of Qatar's pleasure in hosting the first Annual Forum of Beneficiaries of Technical Assistance in 2022, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of technical assistance and capacity building provided by UNOCT and Counter-Terrorism Compact Entities.

Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani also said that the State of Qatar looks forward to the success of the high-level African Counter-Terrorism Summit to be held in April in Abuja, considering it important for addressing the increasing and unique challenges that the African continent faces regarding terrorism. She expressed Qatar's appreciation for UNOCT and other relevant UN entities for their efforts and dedication in implementing their mandate in the field of counter-terrorism.