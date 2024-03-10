Qatar Chairs 49Th Meeting Of Permanent Committee In GCC International Trade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The state of Qatar chaired the 49th meeting of the Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade of GCC countries, which was held in Doha, with the participation of representatives from the countries members in the committee.
Saif Jassim Al Kuwari, head of national product competitiveness support department at MOCI, represented Qatar in the meeting.
The meeting, which was held over two days discussed the topics on its agenda which focused on protecting gulf industries from practices harmful to international trade, as well as discussing updates of current investigations and complaints and follow up on measures taken in addition to number of other related topics.
