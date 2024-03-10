'Qatar Emerges As Global Trade Hub For 2 Billion People'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber recently participated in the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations FIATA-RAME Field Meeting and Conference 2024. The event took place from 5th to 6th March in Dubai under the patronage and attendance of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Honorary Patron of the UAE National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL).

QC board member and President of the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned represented the Chamber in the event.

Held under:“Connectivity, Resilience and Sustainability in Global Supply Chains”, the forum focused on the most important practices that contribute to mitigating the effects of disturbances in order to ensure the flow of goods and trade.

The agenda focused on addressing the environmental impact of logistics through green initiatives, carbon-neutral technologies, and efficient operations, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in automation, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to optimise supply chains and enhance transparency and collaboration.

Addressing the forum, Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned reviewed the development of the logistics sector in Qatar over the past 12 years, particularly in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022.

He also discussed the progress of major projects such as Hamad International Airport, Hamad Port, railways, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure developments.

He said that the logistics industry in Qatar encompasses a wide range of activities, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, supply chain management, and freight forwarding, emphasising that the logistic development strengthens the economic growth and increase the GDP.

He emphasised that Qatar's strategic location in the heart of the Middle East positions it perfectly to access established and growing markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Stressing the significance of this location, he highlighted that Qatar emerges as an optimal hub for global trade, tapping into a vast market with over two billion people.

Al Mesned also reviewed the significance of free zones in Qatar in enhancing economic growth, noting their strategic location next to Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port.

He emphasised that this positioning contributes to improving accessibility to markets and reducing customs clearance times.

“The logistics market in Qatar is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for logistics services.” he added.

He also spoke about the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics (QAFL), an association member of FIATA in Qatar, indicating that it plays a leading role in promoting the growth and development of the country's logistics sector and serves as the voice and link between freight forwarders, logistics companies, and state stakeholders.