Qatar, Estonia Signs Agreement On Double Taxation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, signed an agreement with the Republic of Estonia, represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Information Technology, on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, representing the Qatari side, and Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of the Republic of Estonia, H E Tate Risale, representing the Estonian side.

During this occasion, the Minister stressed the importance of this agreement and its effective role and said:“The agreement will contribute to supporting international standards of transparency through the exchange of documented financial information, which comes in light of strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two countries.” The objective of the agreement is to establish tax treaties that will eliminate all forms of double taxation between the two countries. Separately, Minister Al Kuwari also met with the Director General of World Trade Organization, H.E. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.