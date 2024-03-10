Chief Of Staff Meets Several Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met yesterday with Chief of the Saudi General Staff H E Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed Al Ruwaili (pictured: left), Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army H E Lieutenant General Said Chengriha, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army H E General Sir Patrick Sanders and their accompanying delegations during their participation in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

The Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Staff also met with Assistant Secretary for Military Affairs of the GCC General Secretariat H E Major General (Pilot) Issa Rashid Al Mohannadi, Minister of State for Defence Procurement of the United Kingdom H E James Cartlidge, Chief of Staff of Italy H E Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of Staff of Bangladesh H E General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

The meetings discussed topics of mutual interest as well as military cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and develop them. A number of senior officers in the Qatar Armed Forces also attended the meetings.