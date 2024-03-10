Minister Of Culture Opens 'Seminars Season', Honours Qatari Poet And Writer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani opened the third edition of the“Seminars Season” on Wednesday.

The seminars are organised by the Ministry of Culture within the framework of its vision to enhance cultural and intellectual identity, and support the cultural scene by building bridges of communication between intellectuals, creators, and cultural audiences.

The Seminars Season, which this year includes 4 seminars and a poetry evening and continues until March 9, is a platform for thought, literature and enlightened dialogue, and a bridge on which the creativity of intellectuals, literati and opinion makers, writers, artists and poets converge.

The 2024 Seminars Season began with a special tribute from the Minister to writer, poet and former diplomat, Dr. Hassan Al Nama, in appreciation of his long poetic career and his continuous cultural and literary contributions.

For his part, Dr. Al Nama said the Seminars Season is a forum for art and creativity.

During the ceremony, Dr. Al Nama recited one of his poems in which he urges young people to work hard and actively to acquire knowledge.

The second day of the Season will see a seminar on Arabs and the West after the Gaza War, at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, featuring President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi; Professor of Political Sciences Dr. Mohammed Al Misfer; Dr. Aisha Al Basri, a researcher at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and a former diplomat at the United Nations; and Dr. Basem Al Twaisi, head of the Media Studies Program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

Algerian intellectual Dr. Mabrouk Zaid Al Khair, member of the Supreme Islamic Council in Algeria and professor of linguistics and Quranic rhetoric, will also be a guest during the Seminars Season through a public seminar on the concept of coexistence in Islamic civilization and its impact on nation building and stability.