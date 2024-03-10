Ooredoo Celebrates Doha Marathon Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar celebrated the incredible participants and winners of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2024 and congratulated the lucky winner of a new Volkswagen car at an honourary dinner held at The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Resort in the presence of Ooredoo Qatar CEO, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani.
During the ceremony, Ooredoo thanked the marathon's partners and sponsors for their unwavering support in making this year's race a record-breaking success.
These include Official Supporter, DAAM; Platinum Sponsors, Qatar Tourism, Qatar Airways, Asics, Volkswagen and Doha Expo; Gold Sponsors, The View Hospital and Qatar Insurance Company; and Silver Sponsors, Rayyan Water and Qommunication; Supporting Partners, the Ministry of Interior, Qatar Athletics Federation, World Athletics and the Qatar Sports for All Federation.
