Earthna Sessions Discuss Sustainable Urban Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To foster collaboration and action on sustainable development in hot and arid cities, Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future - a member of Qatar Foundation - curated a programme of discussions, workshops, and networking sessions for international thought leaders and local stakeholders this week.

Held in Doha on 3-6 March, activities included a Speaker Series hosted by Earthna in collaboration with Qatar Museums, sessions held at VCUarts Qatar's Tasmeem Doha 2024, and an opening keynote at the International Association of Horticultural Producers' (AIPH) Green City Conference at Expo 2023, all focused on taking a multi-faceted approach to sustainability in hot and arid cities.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director at Earthna, reflected on the importance of bringing experts and organizations together, saying:“Cities in hot and arid climates are often overlooked, and it is crucial to be our own advocates and bring them to the forefront of global discussions.

“Tailored local initiatives and solutions are imperative to address global issues and be effective and impactful. In a world connected by shared environmental concerns, international collaboration is essential to address the pressing issues that affect us all. By uniting diverse perspectives and sharing collective expertise as we have this week, we can pave the way for sustainable, meaningful solutions that transcend borders and foster a resilient, thriving future for cities.”

Sebastien Turbot, Director of Content Development at Earthna and moderator of the Speaker Series, reflected on the importance of the week's events, noting:“Within the realm of sustainability, cities not only face many challenges, but also hold the solutions to many of these issues – this is even more true for arid cities. One of the tools that we can leverage in seeking and implementing solutions is urban design, to create resilient and vibrant spaces.

“More specifically, placemaking, which focuses on strengthening the connections between people and areas in which they live and work. Developing sustainable spaces in hot and arid climates requires collaboration between many stakeholders, understanding of the unique challenges that cities face and a deep knowledge of local nuances and needs. This week's activities provide a solid foundation to enhance the creation and implementation of innovative placemaking strategies here in Doha and other cities with similar environmental conditions.”

The Earthna Speaker Series event, titled 'Arid Cities, Sustainability, and Placemaking' featured distinguished speakers including Ethan Kent, Executive Director of Placemaking X; Dr. Lobna Mostafa, Co-founder of Amaken Placemaking; Professor David Simon of Royal Holloway, University of London; and Dr. Nourhan Bassam, Principal Owner of GamingX.

The event saw visiting international experts engage in insightful conversations on sustainability in arid cities with a focus on adapting placemaking principles to cater to Doha's distinctive needs and culture, based on their understanding and observations gained throughout the course of the week's activities. The programme of events complemented Earthna's wider work to recommend policies, campaigns, and strategies for cities, which aim to achieve long-term sustainable urban growth.