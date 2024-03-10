Artwork Depicting Qatari Women's Determination Unveiled At QF Headquarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser has inaugurated the Al Azzm sculpture, a public artwork at Qatar Foundation's Education City.

Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani also attended the event, which included the unveiling of the official plaque, offering insight into the sculpture and the artist, as well as a series of performances and speeches.

Created by H E Sheikh Hassan bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Thani, Advisor of Cultural Affairs at QF, Al Azzm symbolises the determination of local women, showing them walking against the wind, arms crossed, with their abayas rippling behind them.



Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser inaugurating the Al Azzm sculpture, one of Qatar Foundations public artwork collections, at Education City yesterday.

While the sculpture depicts the strength and solidarity of women, it also embodies Qatari cultures and traditions, and it reflects the determination of the nation in overcoming its own challenges. The choice of using three women also signifies the three focus areas of QF, which are science and research, education, and community development.

Speaking on his inspiration for the artwork, Sheikh Hassan said:“Al Azzm symbolises the journey of Qatar Foundation, from its establishment in 1995 to the present day, symbolising resolve, and willpower, reflecting the story of the organisation.



“Art is connected to Qatar Foundation, with creative works decorating every hall and entrance, transforming buildings into art pieces. This focus on art, including statues within Education City, adds to the organisation's beautiful appeal and symbolises its elegance.” Other artwork created by Sheikh Hassan displayed in Education City includes The Door to The Future, which students from QF's higher education institutes pass through every year at Convocation – a traditional, pivotal moment symbolising the culmination of their academic journey at QF.

The Malwiya Sculpture, meanwhile, is based on an impression of a currency called Tawila Al Hasa, named after the town it was minted in, which was used between the 15th and 18th Century in the Gulf region and neighbouring countries linked by trade relations, including India.

Al Azzm, which was designed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of QF, is located near the 2015 building (QF Headquarters). All of Hassan's designs in Education City are part of the QF Art Walks Tour, which features different forms of artwork from local and international artists.