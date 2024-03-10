Qatar Armed Forces Aircraft Arrives In Sudan With Additional Aid For Sudanese People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan, carrying an additional assistance cargo to Sudan, in completion of the air bridge initiated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Sudanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis and the difficult conditions they are experiencing due to the continued fighting.

The assistance was accompanied by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

Her Excellency was welcomed at the airport by Minister of Health of the Republic of Sudan HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Governor of the Red Sea State HE Mustafa Mohammed Nour, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan HE Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada, and a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors to Sudan and officials of international and Sudanese humanitarian organizations in Sudan.



The State of Qatar initiated the air bridge last year, under the directives of HH the Amir to deliver humanitarian assistance and evacuate the Sudanese brothers holding Qatari residency to Qatar.