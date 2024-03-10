Minister Of State For International Cooperation Visits Health Institutions In Port Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater toured a number of medical and health institutions in the city of Port Sudan in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan, on the sidelines of her current visit to Sudan.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited kidney diseases and surgery hospitals, Port Sudan General Hospital and the National Medical Supplies Fund.

Her Excellency also met with a number of officials of these institutions and exchanged cordial conversations with the patients and presented them with some gifts, wishing them full health and wellness, and security, stability and prosperity for the brotherly Sudan.

HE Al Khater was accompanied during the tour by Minister of Health of the Republic of Sudan HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Governor of the Red Sea State HE Mustafa Mohammed Nour, and a number of Sudanese officials.