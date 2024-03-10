Garnacho Gives Man Utd Cause For Optimism In Everton Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Erik ten Hag hailed the "huge" contribution of Alejandro Garnacho after the 19-year-old won two penalties in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted from the spot to keep United's Champions League hopes for next season alive.

Victory takes Ten Hag's men to within eight points of fourth-placed Aston Villa and three off Tottenham in fifth.

Garnacho scored a goal of the season contender when the sides last met in November with a stunning overhead kick.

The Argentine was again the difference between the sides as it was his quick feet that twice provoked spot-kicks.

"Garnacho is progressing very well and we're very pleased. His contribution today again was huge," said Ten Hag.

"When he keeps this attitude he will improve from game-to-game."

Garnacho has been one of few positives for United in a difficult second season for Ten Hag.

Back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Manchester City had dented a charge from the Red Devils towards the top four.

But with Villa and Tottenham facing off on Sunday, Ten Hag remained confident his side can still chase down a place in the Champions League next season.

"We had one bad result against Fulham in this calendar year," added Ten Hag. "We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us.

"There are many games to play. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens."