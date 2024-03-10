GCC Secretary General Welcomes Security Council's Resolution Calling For Cessation Of Hostilities In Sudan During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi welcomed the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2724 by majority. The resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities in the Republic of Sudan during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Albudaiwi also expressed his hope that all parties in the Republic of Sudan would adhere to the Security Council resolution in a manner that preserves the security, stability, and safety of the Sudanese people, and the spirit of the blessed month.

He emphasized the consistent positions and decisions of the GCC regarding the importance of protecting the sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity of Sudan, and supporting the country in facing the developments and repercussions of the current crisis, stressing the necessity of calm, dialogue, and unity, alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people, safeguarding the cohesion of the national institutions, preventing their collapse, and thwarting any external intervention in the Sudanese affairs that fuels conflict and threatens regional peace and security.