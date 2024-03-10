Moph And Partners Mark World Glaucoma Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Primary Health Care (PHCC), is celebrating World Glaucoma Week from March 10 to 16 under the theme "Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World".

On this occasion, the MoPH, in cooperation with its partners, will organize several awareness activities and events with the aim of spreading awareness among the public.

Director of MoPH Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Department Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani said: "The State of Qatar joins the countries of the world in celebrating World Glaucoma Week in March of each year with the aim of increasing the spotlight on this disease and inviting the target age group to visit ophthalmologists to conduct the necessary tests and checkups for the early detection of glaucoma, which is the second largest cause of blindness for the elderly, as the number of infected people has exceeded 80. million people worldwide."

For her part, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head of the Glaucoma Unit at HMC Dr. Zakia Al Ansari said: "Glaucoma is called the silent thief as it often has no symptoms, adding that high intraocular pressure is a major factor in the disease, leading to damage to the optic nerve tissue and may lead to blindness if not detected early."

Dr. Al Ansari pointed out that the HMC Ophthalmology Department participates annually in World Glaucoma Week by conducting community awareness campaigns emphasizing the need for regular eye examination for early detection of the disease.

She noted that an awareness campaign has been launched this year that includes eye examinations and lectures to spread awareness among all healthcare workers in the health sector, in cooperation with the HMC Employee Health and Wellbeing Section of the Human Resources Department.

"We are also doing a research study of all glaucoma cases treated at HMC to help calculate the types of glaucoma and the causes and percentage of its resulting blindness," she added.

PHCC Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr. Hala Al Qadi affirmed that ophthalmologists in health centers are working on developing protocols for the early detection of glaucoma cases, as a joint mechanism has been established between medical institutions that relies on ophthalmologists in health centers treating glaucoma cases while referring to HMC any complex cases that need in-depth examinations or that did not improve upon prescribed treatment.

"The PHCC called on all glaucoma patients to follow up with ophthalmologists annually and continue to take appropriate treatments and eye drops that reduce eye pressure and preserve the optic nerve" she pointed.