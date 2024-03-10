Expo Doha 2023 To Organize Alew Of Heritage Activities During Holy Month Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Organizing Committee of Horticultural Expo Doha 2023 is set to hold a wide range of activities during the Holy month of Ramadan at the three zones of the expo until ending in March 28.

Some Qatari patrimonial events related to the Holy month of Ramadan will be organized at the square of the Qatari pavilion at the International Zone, Anna Expo in the Cultural Zone, in addition to Al Mutawa activities, which will be held daily after Tarawih prayers, according to a statement of the organizing committee Saturday.

The statement added that mobile shows will be resumed in new forms that express the spiritual atmosphere of the Holy month of Ramadan with several sport championships in football and padel being organized, as well as other sporting events, including daily competitions for children to entangle them with the atmospheres of the Holy month.

Expo Doha 2023 offers a range of activities and shows that include green innovations, techniques of traditional and state-of-the-art agriculture, sustainability strategies, in addition to the best practices at the zone of horticulture and sustainable agriculture.

The expo has largely succeeded in designing programs that best suit all peoples proclivities and organized multiple events and shows for people with different hues that helped them think about the role they can perform to build a greener and more sustainable future.

In addition, the organizing committee has been committed to promoting the Qatari identity at the expo from day one.

Those events were as vibrant and omnipresent as all events and forums the country have hosted for years by putting emphasis on the international engagement in those activities to nurture this major global event.