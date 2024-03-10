Qatar Welcomes Security Council's Resolution Calling For Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the Security Council's adoption of a resolution by majority calling for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan, and considered it an important step towards resolving the Sudanese crisis by peaceful means.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the catastrophic humanitarian repercussions of the armed conflict in the brotherly Sudan require the combined efforts of all parties to protect civilians, facilitate the full and unhindered entry of relief aid, and adhere to the principles and rules of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Ministry also stressed the need for dialogue between all Sudanese parties in order to permanently stop the military conflict in preparation for launching broad negotiations that will ultimately lead to a comprehensive agreement and sustainable peace.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, rejection of all forms of interference of interference in its internal affairs, and full respect for the choices of its brotherly people for freedom, peace, justice and prosperity.