Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held Saturday a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the widening cycle of violence and its consequences on regional and global security and stability.
The two sides discussed the efforts related to the negotiations to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In this context, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the State of Qatar will continue its endeavors to converge the viewpoints of all parties within its efforts devoted to strengthening international peace and security.
