To Mark International Women's Day, Qatari Media Center Holds Panel Discussion On Women And Media

Doha: The Ministry of Culture's Qatari Media Center held a special event to mark the International Women's Day that featured a panel discussion under the theme of women and media .. stories and experiences, in the presence of Qatari and Arab media female practitioners.

On this occasion, Director of Qatari Media Center, journalist Iman Al Kaabi underscored the incredible privilege and position of the Qatari women that have been promoted in all fields, adding that they have been an outstanding partner to draw on in strengthening the renaissance process after the state offered them the opportunities for education and all needs and potential to be active, influential and capable of creating the renaissance and development generation.

Several Qatari and Arab female media practitioners engaged in a panel discussion that tackled the women's career in media field, the achievements made in this field and how they succeeded in overcoming multiple uphill tasks to reach this supreme and privileged position today in the world of media with its visual and audiovisual means.

The panelists discussed their early careers and the most prominent challenges they encountered until they reached this stellar status.

The panel addressed the nature of the function undertaken by female media practitioners, particularly during the external media coverage and their missions in the war and conflict-stricken areas.

The panel discussed the factors that distinguish female media practitioners, along with the indispensability of the environment conducive for their success and highly significant roles, especially in the wake of the digital revolution that enabled many talents to emerge.

Additionally, the panelists talked about the methods through which they can strike a balance between their official stints and homework, including their commitments, emphasizing the importance of supporting families to attain success.