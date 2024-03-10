Ministry Of Defense Urges Citizens, Residents To Never Approach Prohibited Military Areas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has urged the citizens and residents to never approach or enter the prohibited military sites in accordance with article No. 117 of the penal code No. 11 of 2004.

The ministry stressed that anyone who violates the mentioned article shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not less than five years.

Al Qalayel Training Area is one of the prohibited military areas bordered by Salwa road from the north, Sudanthil Road from the east, Jaw Al Salama Street from the south and Areeq natural reserve from the west, Directorate of Moral Guidance at the MoD said in a statement Saturday.

The Directorate of Moral Guidance at the MoD alerted that anyone who enters this area will be legally accountable, appreciating the awareness of the citizens and residents, their compliance with rules and regulations and cooperation to protect their safety.