Qatar Partakes In 68Th Session Of The UN Commission On The Status Of Women

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar is participating in the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which kicked off at the UN headquarters in New York and will continue through Mar. 22.

Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad is heading the State of Qatar's delegation to the session.

In its current session, the Commission on the Status of Women discusses the policies and strategies used to accelerate the achievement of the principle of social justice and the empowerment of women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening financing institutions from a gender perspective, in addition to reviewing the obstacles and challenges facing women on their path towards achieving their development at all levels and spheres.

In a speech during the opening of the session, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family explained the essence of the State of Qatar's National Vision 2030 in achieving the principle of social justice, and its leadership's tireless pursuit of achieving sustainable development goals for all vulnerable and marginalized groups in society.

Her Excellency stressed that the directives of the wise leadership, represented by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani established and framed a new phase that the country is witnessing towards achieving its National Vision 2030, which gave attention to all groups, including women, pointing to the basic pillars of the vision, which are human development, social development, economic development, and environmental development, where projects for empowering women socially and economically are at the core of their priorities to achieve the basics of social partnership.

Her Excellency highlighted the "Without Borders" exhibition in New York, which displays several achievements of a group of creative Qatari women, and also shows their great abilities in breaking restrictions and barriers to self-realization, as they draw inspiration for creativity in particular from the path of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who has started many social and educational initiatives, not only in Qatar, but in the Arab world and beyond.

HE the Minister of Social Development and Family drew attention to the efforts of the State of Qatar and its commitment to bringing peace and resolving conflicts in areas of armed conflict that affect women and children by following peaceful and safe methods, and making the utmost efforts in discussing women's issues and needs and striving to provide viable solutions.

In this context, she pointed to the State of Qatar's rapid response in hosting the wounded and injured women and children of the Gaza Strip in the wake of the humanitarian catastrophe that the Strip is witnessing.

Concluding her speech, Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad voiced solidarity with all women and girls in Gaza in the harsh conditions and the humanitarian crisis that has continued for the past five months, praising the efforts of all those working to achieve peace and those who risk their lives to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.