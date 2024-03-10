Pakistan's Asif Ali Zardari Voted President For Second Time: Local Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of Pakistan's slain first female leader Benazir Bhutto, was voted in as president for a second time Saturday, local media reported, after elections marred by rigging claims.
Zardari was voted in with 411 votes to 181 for the opposition-backed candidate, according to a local media tally of votes by national MPs, provincial MPs and senators.
