Sweden, Canada Resume Funding For UNRWA

Stockholm: Sweden announced Saturday the resumption of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after having previously announced the suspension of its assistance to the UN agency in late January.

The Swedish government stated that it resumed funding after UNRWA agreed to strengthen internal controls and conduct additional screenings of its employees, among other measures. It indicated that it would provide a grant of USD20 million to UNRWA.



Earlier, Canada had announced the resumption of support and funding for UNRWA, while other countries also resumed their funding for the agency after suspending it.

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, suspended their funding for UNRWA in January, following allegations from the Israeli entity that 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza participated in the October 7th events.

